Jet2 flight diverted to after reports of a “potential threat on board”

Essex Police said the flight, from Dalaman, was escorted to Stansted, where it landed safely on Wednesday evening and officers established there was no threat.

The force said in a statement: “Shortly before 9pm, we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight.

“It was escorted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal.

A Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport after reports of a “potential threat on board”.

“The runway was closed for a short time while inquiries were carried out.

“Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board.