Islanders welcome CalMac move to 'urgently review' South Uist ferry service

Pledge made at “crisis” meeting staged by businesses near Lochboisdale

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Islanders in South Uist have welcomed a pledge from CalMac to “urgently review” ferry links to the island to improve the significantly depleted service caused by faults and fleet overhauls.

The move from the Scottish Government operator came at a “crisis” meeting at Daliburgh near Lochboisdale on Tuesday organised by South Uist Business Impact Group (Subig) after suffering lengthy disruption to sailings in the mainland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wikimedia Commons/Bullys7

The group said CalMac chief operating officer Diane Burke had committed to “urgently reviewing” permanent options for early and late connections across the Sound of Barra.

It said that would provide “much needed resilience for both Uist and Barra, allowing connections to and from the mainland sailings from either island”.

Subig also welcomed a commitment from Finlay MacRae, CalMac’s head of operations, to investigate providing greater capacity to South Uist, whose stand-in ferry Isle of Mull is temporarily limited to 45 passengers instead of the usual 500 because of a fault with the escape system.

The group said this included the option of swapping vessels to allow at least one sailing a week with full passenger capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses also applauded confirmation at the meeting of funding for a new ferry for South Uist by Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, along with some £4 million for surveys for replacing the ferry pier at Lochboisdale.

The meeting involved more than 50 island businesses, including in the hospitality, tourism, haulage, farming and seafood sectors.

Subig member Christina Morrison, who owns the Croft & Cuan café in Lochboisdale, said: “At first glance, the announcements from CalMac and the Scottish Government appear very positive. We look forward to working with them to ensure a successful outcome in the short and long term.”

Fellow member Rupert Marshall, who runs a guest house near Lochboisdale, said: “The depth of feeling from the breadth of island businesses was clearly apparent through the testimony they gave at today’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Confirmation of funding for a replacement ferry and the next steps towards the replacement pier are very welcome, providing our island community with hope for the future”.

Another campaigner, John Daniel Peteranna, said: “The lived experience of island business owners and families is vastly different to those who live on the mainland and it was good to see that recognised.