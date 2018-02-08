In pictures: Stunning scenes of the Highlands under snow

Have your say

Spectacular images have captured the beauty of the snow-covered Highlands in perfect winter conditions.

The pictures include a series taken by Network Rail staff clearing snow from the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Fort William on 20 January.

A day later, photographer Alasdair Burgess used a drone to record stunning images of a massive traffic queue on the A82 near the Glencoe Mountain snowsports centre.

The photographs include Britain’s highest main line station at Corrour, which featured in both Trainspotting films.

They also feature the network’s only snow shed, which protects a cutting near Rannoch.

