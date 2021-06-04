Traffic is being diverted along the A70 after a one-vehicle crash near Hyndford Bridge.

Emergency services are still at the scene, and have closed the road.

It is not clear yet whether there are injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance near Hyndford Bridge, Lanark, following a one-vehicle road traffic crash.

"Emergency services remain at the scene. Hyndford Road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

