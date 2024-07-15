How 600 daily ScotRail cancellations will impact on getting to The Open in Troon

ScotRail has announced plans for how it attempts to help with travel to the Open Championship at Royal Troon amid the cancellation of daily train services

Golf fans fearing travel disruption due to a ScotRail pay dispute that will see train services across Scotland cancelled are to benefit from extra services “at busy times” during the three main competition days.

Train services have faced cuts since Wednesday last week, after some drivers stopped volunteering for overtime following the rejection of a 9.3 per cent, three-year pay offer. The stance by drivers has sparked fears that visitors to the golf competition could face transport problems. The indefinite “temporary timetable” featured 600 fewer daily trains across Scotland than usual.

ScotRail said it would put on extra trains before and after each competition day and pointed out it is using as many train carriages as possible on each existing service.

While the Glasgow to Troon timetable is running a train every half hour as usual, there is disruption on the line between Troon and Kilmarnock. On Monday, at least one train between Troon and Glasgow Central was cancelled due to a “shortage of train crew”. The train company insisted its temporary timetable was providing “greater certainty and reliability” for customers across Scotland, instead of short-notice cancellations. However, passengers have complained of additional cancellations and delays on top of the services earmarked to be axed, causing further disruption. A record 250,000 golf fans are expected to attend The Open, which finishes on Sunday. To connect spectators from Troon station to the venue, ScotRail and bus operator Stagecoach are offering a two-in-one Golflink ticket, which includes both return rail travel to Troon station, as well as a regular shuttle bus linking customers to and from the Championship.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We will be doing everything we can to support fans attending the return of The Open at Royal Troon. While a temporary timetable is operating, we have been able to add extra services at busy times both before and after each Championship day.”

He added: “Our all-inclusive Golflink ticket is a great way to combine train travel form anywhere on our network to Troon station, with a frequent bus link to the event course included, saving time and helping your journey run smoothly.

“Purchasing your tickets in advance means less queuing and more viewing at The Open at Royal Troon, and tickets can be purchased via the ScotRail app, website, ticket offices or on board.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A, said: “Tens of thousands of fans will be travelling to The Open at Royal Troon each day and so we are encouraging them to use public transport instead of coming by car so that congestion on the roads is minimised and carbon emissions are reduced.

“We have been working closely with ScotRail to agree enhanced rail services to and from Troon and are grateful for their support, particularly on Championship days when we will be at full capacity at Royal Troon.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “We are advising all fans to check transport and travel websites to plan their journey and allow for extra time to get to and from Troon. We look forward to welcoming them to The Open next week.”

ScotRail, which was nationalised by the Scottish Government, is facing strike action from staff.