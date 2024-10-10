The video plea has been issued by the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, and covers a region of the Scottish Highlands that includes Fort William and Glenfinnan

A business group has launched a video campaign in a renewed push to combat severe traffic congestion in a popular Highlands destination.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce released the video as part of an urgent appeal for action in a region that covers Fort William, Ben Nevis and the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

A scene of the traffic queues in Fort William. Picture: Lochaber Chamber of Commerce | Lochaber Chamber of Commerce/NationalWorld

Sarah Riddle, president of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, said infrastructure in the Lochaber region “feels like it's going backwards”. “Congestion can mean delays of well over an hour, and it is resulting in missed work, missed appointments and significant loss of earnings,” she said.

Fort William is among locations in the Lochaber region grappling with major traffic queues and delays. Journeys within the town that used to take five minutes are now lasting as long as 45 minutes due to snarling traffic, local businesses have reported.

The worst of the congestion is centred around the A82. The route through Fort William connects the Highlands with central Scotland and provides access to popular destinations such as Ben Nevis and Glen Coe.

John Currie, visitor services manager at the National Trust Visitor Centre in Glenfinnan, said transport problems were negatively affecting visitors’ experiences every day.

Almost 500,000 people visited the Glenfinnan Viaduct last year, which has enjoyed a surge in popularity since featuring in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The Jacobite crossing the Glenfinnan viaduct. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mr Currie said: “Glenfinnan is the busiest visitor attraction outside of the Central Belt, and it’s been the busiest year ever for us, with visitor numbers continuing to increase year-on-year. There is often no parking available after early morning, and most visitors arriving in the afternoon are leaving disappointed, unable to stop in Glenfinnan.

“An effective integrated transport plan could alleviate pressure by allowing people to travel by train or bus instead, but the provision is nowhere near up to the challenge.

“We work hard to encourage people to visit Glenfinnan without a car, but we need the right trains at the right times, so that people can visit the sites and leave at a reasonable time. The buses that pass through are often full, so it’s especially hard for people to effectively plan their journey.”

The Lochaber chamber has demanded urgent action be taken by the Scottish and UK governments and Transport Scotland.

Transport problems have included company Shiel Buses reducing its day-time 30-minute service through Fort William’s Corpach and Plantation areas to a bus running only every 60 minutes.

David Phillips, managing director of Shiel Buses, said: “Lochaber’s out-of-date infrastructure needs to be put right. Historic challenges remain without ever being resolved and have only worsened over time.

“Congestion and infrastructure issues have made for a challenging environment to operate buses. A recent change to a local town service saw it impossible to run the previous 30-minute bus service in the area without an extra bus.”

Mr Phillips added: “Positive changes to the infrastructure in Fort William could provide faster and consistent journey times and ultimately provide improved access to bus services for the population of the town, making it a real alternative to the car, reducing congestion and emissions. Change is desperately needed that requires action at both a national and regional level.”

The Scottish Government is working with Highland Council on a 2040 masterplan for Fort William that involves addressing traffic into and through the town. A proposal to develop an integrated transport plan (ITP) for Fort William is included in the Government’s second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We recognise the transport challenges being faced in and around Fort William.

“Included in the second Strategic Transport Project Review (STPR2) is the proposal to develop an ITP for Fort William. The ITP will be a comprehensive and multi-modal plan to increase resilience on the trunk road and to improve sustainable transport provision. Importantly, it will put placemaking at its heart and ensure the travel needs of locals, businesses and visitors are met.

“Transport Scotland recently met with local and regional partners to explore roles and responsibilities and funding for the ITP. Further discussions will look to finalise arrangements including refining the scope of study.