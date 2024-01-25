A community in the Highlands is looking into having a rail stop for the first time in more than 60 years.

Residents in Easter Ross will potentially see Edderton's station re-established since it closed 1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rural stop was opened in 1865 but shut more than 63 years ago to help cut 40 minutes off journey times on the line between Inverness and Wick.

A small community in Easter Ross is looking into the potential of having its first rail stop since 1960.

A survey of residents' views on the idea of bringing back a train stop to the area was completed by the local community council this month.

There was an overwhelming positive response to press ahead with the plan.

Results of the survey showed the likely destinations of commuters travelling from Edderton. Top of the list was Inverness with 90 per cent of respondents saying they would take the train to the Highland capital, while nearby Tain was the most popular town destination with 73 per cent.

Eighteen per cent said they would travel north to Sutherland villages such as Brora and Golspie, while 22 per cent would use the service to journey to Caithness stops in Wick or Thurso.

Residents have said a rail stop would help reduce car journeys, and could be important for commuters working in businesses linked to the proposed Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

The next step towards reinstating it would be to produce a business case.

The stop would be on the Far North Line, a rural railway line entirely within the Highland area of Scotland, extending from Inverness to Thurso and Wick. As the name suggests, it is the northernmost railway in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains still currently pass through the village, but do not stop.

The station location would have to change, however, as the old station, a B-listed building, was converted into a private dwelling after the stop’s closure in 1960.

Council chairman Gordon Allison told the BBC the train line is “a pulse connecting us all” and that he wants to see Edderton be part of that.

He said there are a number of alternative locations within the village, and that expectations will be modelled on a request stop service similar to Conon Bridge.

The small Highland village has a population of a few hundred people. The nearest available station is some seven miles (11km) away in Tain.

Edderton is known for its ancient standing stones, which are part of a Highland Pictish Trail.

The village also made a name for itself after its Balblair Distillery was used as a location in the 2012 Ken Loach film Angel's Share.

Transport Scotland said there were processes for community transport proposals to follow, including reviews done in line with Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Although re-opening Edderton rail station does not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity.

"Projects will be considered subject to the Scottish Government’s investment priorities for the strategic transport network, a robust business case, affordability and other competing proposals.