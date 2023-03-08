Higher penalties for drinking on ScotRail trains recommended to improve women’s safety

Passengers caught drinking alcohol on ScotRail trains could face higher penalties as part of moves to improve the safety of women and girls on Scotland’s rail network.

The Transport Scotland report said alcohol and drugs “featured in a lot of the descriptions of incidents that had or would make women feel unsafe” and “were seen to fuel much of the inappropriate behaviour that women and girls were exposed to and caused anxiety due to how unpredictable others became as a result”.

The document recommended: "To strengthen existing rules around non-consumption of alcohol on public transport and at points of interchange. Increased penalties for non-compliance and better enforcement of legislation in this regard may also be required."

The report found that passengers who had been drinking were a key factor in women feeling unsafe travelling by train. Picture: John Devlin

ScotRail banned the drinking of alcohol after 9pm in 2012 and extended it round the clock in 2020.

The report said: "Almost all respondents noted a perception of heightened risk to themselves where other passengers were intoxicated because they were seen as being more likely to say or do inappropriate things.

“Journeys made in and out of both Glasgow and Edinburgh city centres were described as particularly ‘hairy’ [or scary] late at night and especially at weekends when a large proportion of fellow passengers had been drinking alcohol or were intoxicated.”