Grace Martin: Transport policy should put people first, not cars

It’s never been more important to bring people back to the heart of the places where we live, work, socialise and play. A recent discussion with Sustrans Scotland and a group of primary children is testament to this. When asked what they would like to see on their favourite street, more space to play with friends and ride their bikes led the charge, not cars or motorways.

This is just one example but there are hundreds from around the world that show how streets that work for walking, cycling or wheeling are good everyone – of all ages and abilities. They’re also good for communities, good for sharing ideas, good for local businesses and good for the local environment.

This week’s launch of the Scottish Government’s National Transport Strategy, which maps out Scotland’s transport vision over the next 20 years, with a focus on sustainable travel and transport, is another example of how the topic of “active travel” – or in plain English, walking, cycling or wheeling for everyday journeys – has evolved and is continuing to move from the periphery to the core of transport policy. This step-change is encouraging, and it needs to be harnessed. The more we can encourage our friends, our family and indeed ourselves to ditch the car for the shorter journeys we make, the better, and especially for those who may be daunted by the prospect.

However, in order to support this leap forward, we need to ensure we have the right provision and infrastructure in place so that walking, cycling, and wheeling is a safe and viable option for people of all ages and abilities. Whether it’s for those everyday journeys we make to work, the doctor, school, or the park.

In the report Bikelife, which surveyed the UK’s major cities, including Edinburgh, looking at city cycling development, infrastructure and travel behaviour, it was revealed that 78 per cent of residents supported the creation of more protected cycle lanes on roads, even when this could mean less space for other vehicles.

And it’s not just about good routes. People need good places too. Access to green space and good built environment is key to mental health and wellbeing.

Implementing new infrastructure is, however, no easy feat; funding is critical, but so is ensuring that any changes reflect the wishes of the community.

Sustrans Scotland’s flagship infrastructure programme, Places for Everyone, does exactly that; empowers communities to rebalance the places in which they live, work and play to create welcoming places, less dominated by vehicles.

The five major beneficiaries of the 2019 programme were announced earlier this week and projects in Perth, Edinburgh, Arbroath and two in Glasgow are to share a pot of almost £60m to help connect towns and cities and improve active travel infrastructure. It’s a hugely exciting time for these areas and indeed the rest of Scotland.

When big changes like the ones being proposed by these cities are made, which adapt the way a community lives, it’s essential that those who live locally are asked to think about how they want any changes to reflect the way they live; how do they want to reduce air pollution; how can they improve the greenspace around them to ultimately create healthier places to enjoy? Creating this distinct identity fosters ownership of a new space.

We need to acknowledge that people have fears, and we must listen, reassure and adapt. People often have concerns about change, which is why it’s important that communities are given the opportunity to help shape proposals and contribute ideas.

With big changes also comes the requirement of big budgets to make them happen. It can’t be done in isolation and that’s why collaboration is key. For the past 50 plus years, the balance has been only one way. The private motor vehicle has dominated the transport network, with the urban environment having to adapt around it. Now the balance has to shift, and we have to acknowledge that sustainable transport is an enabler; it provides choices to those who feel not yet able to make healthier travel choices.

Creating a liveable place isn’t just about streets and roads and transport. It is about housing, about economy, air quality, noise pollution, health and wellbeing. If we can work together, then truly people-focused places can be created.

Grace Martin is Director, Sustrans Scotland