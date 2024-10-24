Ferguson Marine reveals result of hugely-delayed Glen Sannox ferry's final sea trial
CalMac’s massively-late newest ferry has successfully completed its final sea trials ahead of handover, builders Ferguson Marine announced on Thursday.
However, the Port Glasgow shipyard has still to say when it will finish the vessel, which it had previously said would be completed around two weeks after the previous deadline of the end of September.
The ferry should have been completed nearly six-and-half years ago and is some four times over budget.
The further day of sea trials on Wednesday was required because one of the ferry’s anchors failed a test on the first day of previous trials three weeks ago.
A Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) spokesperson said on Thursday: “Yesterday’s sea trials for Glen Sannox were successful. The temporary replacement anchor windlass gypsies were tested and performed well.
“Other tests consisted of working through the vessel’s modes of operation, both at sea and quayside at Inchgreen [the dock in Greenock when the ferry has been based since April because of lack of space at the shipyard since the launch of sister vessel Glen Rosa].
“No further sea trials are planned. We will be in a position to confirm a handover date shortly.”
The Scottish Government-owned yard has said there was “minor finishing work” to be done in areas such as cabins, walkways and engine rooms.
Paintwork will also be touched up and the ferry deep cleaned.
Following completion there will be some six and a half weeks of familiarisation work by CalMac staff before the ferry is due to enter service on its busiest route, to Brodick in Arran, in December.
