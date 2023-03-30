All Sections
Glasgow Subway services resume after early morning disruption

A power failure on the Glasgow Subway system caused early morning disruption for commuters – with the closure of all stations following a fault.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:43 BST

Services have since resumed however on both circles after being down for around an hour.

A shuttle service that had been set up in response to the power failure had been set up between Shields Road and St Enoch, but was also stopped as the transport firm was forced to "shut down and restart the system".

Normal services have resumed on the Subway however with an update confirming: “Subway is now running. All stations are open and services are running as normal on both circles. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Glasgow Subway services are now resuming
Subway