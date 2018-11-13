Glasgow's only electric bus zapped back into life

Have your say

Glasgow's only electric buses were today saved by power firm SP Energy Networks.

The lifeline follows the service between the city centre and Riverside Museum ending on Saturday because of rising costs.

SP will provide £25,000 under its new green economy fund to keep the 100 service operating for three months while a "permanent solution" is found.

Separately, the fund will also pay for two electric single deckers to be trialled by First Glasgow from next summer.

The £1.5 million grant will also cover chargers at one if First's depots.