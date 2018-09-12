Glasgow-Edinburgh rail services disrupted after person hit by train

Have your say

A number of ScotRail services travelling through the Central Belt have been cancelled or delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Transport police said the person was struck by a train between Queen Street Station and Bellgrove at around 6.30am on Wednesday. They were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergencys services are currently dealing with the incident and disruption to services is expected until at least 10am.

Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh will be cancelled or terminated from Dalmuir.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called by Police Scotland to assist with reports that a person had been struck by a train near Bellgrove station in Glasgow.

“We can confirm that the person has been pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Our officers remain on the scene at this time.”

A ScotRail statement adds: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Queen Street and Bellgrove and unfortunately that means we can’t run trains as the line is currently blocked.

“We’re working closely with the emergency services to get the line reopen,

“Disruption is expected until 10am.”

