Glasgow Airport search area closed due to police incident 'after suspicious item found in bag'

Glasgow Airport has been locked down due to an ongoing police incident.

Check in remains open but part of the airport has been closed after police were called just after 6am following concern over an item in a passenger's bag.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights are likely to face delays while checks are carried out, although planes appear to still be landing and taking off.

Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene with a bomb disposal unit also pictured at the scene with images on social media showing significant queues throughout the international terminal.

Reports of evacuation at the airport began to circulate around 8.45am with passengers asked to move into the multi-level parking structure. The airport remains open, but passengers are being asked to leave parts of the terminal where police are in attendance.

Airport officials released a statement shortly after this morning which read: “At approximately 6am, Police Scotland attended the airport due to concern around an item in a passengers bag in the central search area.

“Access to this part of the terminal is currently restricted while checks are being carried out meaning passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights will face delays.

“We are liaising with Police Scotland and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at Glasgow Airport.

"The terminal building has been closed as a precaution, however, not evacuated. No further details available at this time."