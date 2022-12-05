Glasgow Airport reopens following police incident 'after suspicious item found in bag'

Glasgow Airport has reopened following a police incident that saw passengers evacuated and check in terminals at the airport closed.

Parts of the airport were closed after police were called just after 6am following concern over an item in a passenger's bag – but officers have now been stood down and passengers are now being welcomed back into the terminal after a six hour wait.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights faced delays while checks are carried out, with passengers forced to wait in the multi-story car park as police investigated. Large queues built up initially around check-in desks, however police later moved people to the car park where emergency blankets were provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of were left stranded, with some missing their connecting flights and others rebooking flights at Edinburgh or Prestwick Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene with a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit also sent to the scene but police confirmed the suspicious item was deemed to pose no risk to the public and was “innocent in nature”.

Passengers were asked to move into the multi-level parking structure, with check-in and central search areas closed due to the ongoing incident which saw parts of the airport close for six hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those forced to wait outside were offered foil blankets and bottles of water alongside hot drinks, served up by volunteers from the Salvation Army.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene at Glasgow Airport. Picture, John Devlin

“As a precautionary measure, and in accordance with procedures, the check-in and security search hall areas were closed to the public and a cordon implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following examination of the item by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) it was confirmed that it posed no risk to the public and was innocent in nature.

“All areas of the airport are in the process of being re-opened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “Police Scotland have confirmed the incident has been stood down and our staff are now in the process of welcoming passengers back into the terminal and providing any assistance required.