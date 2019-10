Have your say

A slipway off the M8 was closed in Glasgow following an ongoing incident at Glasgow airport

Emergency service crews are attending to a KLM aircraft to deal with "concerns" raised over a piece of cargo.

Traffic Scotland tweeted around 12:30 this afternoon: "E/B Exit slip to Glasgow Airport is currently closed due to an ongoing incident."

The exit was reopened at 1pm.