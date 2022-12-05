Glasgow Airport check in closed due to police incident 'after suspicious item found in bag'

Glasgow Airport has been locked down due to an ongoing police incident, with check in terminals at the airport closed.

Parts of the airport have been closed after police were called just after 6am following concern over an item in a passenger's bag.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights are likely to face delays while checks are carried out, although planes appear to still be landing and taking off.

Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene with a bomb disposal unit also pictured at the scene with images on social media showing significant queues throughout the international terminal.

Passengers have been asked to move into the multi-level parking structure, with check-in and central search areas closed due to the ongoing incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.

“As a precaution and in accordance with procedures, the check-in and security hall areas were closed to the public.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance and a cordon is now in place.

The scene at Glasgow Airport. Picture, John Devlin

“Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-storey car park.

"Police and emergency services remain at the scene. No further details at this time"

Airport officials released a statement which read: “At approximately 6am, Police Scotland attended the airport due to concern around an item in a passengers bag in the central search area.

“Access to this part of the terminal is currently restricted while checks are being carried out meaning passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights will face delays.

The scene at Glasgow Airport. Picture; John Devlin

