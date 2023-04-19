'Ghost' trams start running daytime tests on Edinburgh city centre to Newhaven extension

Daytime testing of trams on the Edinburgh city centre to Newhaven extension got underway for the first time on Wednesday.

The driver training programme follows night time trials at up to 20mph since last month, with the £207 million line expected to open by June.

The frequency of the tests is due to be stepped up to the full timetable within weeks.

A total of 40 drivers are being familiarised with the route after training on a simulator.

The tram line currently ends in York Place on the eastern edge of Edinburgh city centre. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

City council transport convener Scott Arthur said the project was on time and budget in stark contrast to the massively delayed original line between Edinburgh Airport and York Place on the eastern edge of the city centre, which was completed in 2014 hundreds of millions of pounds over budget.

He said: “Seeing trams running the length of Leith Walk and beyond during the day will give a real taste of the future of the route – this is an exciting moment.

"Of course, this is the first time that the new trams will be on the line in the daytime, so I would encourage everyone to take extra care when in the area.

“We’re on the cusp of passenger services beginning, with the project delivered on time and in budget, and this is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by all those involved, despite the challenges of the last few years.

We can now look forward to a green, high-capacity transport link between the centre and north of the city, which will transform travel along the route, help boost the economy and open up development opportunities.

Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison said: “Our innovative approach to driver training has delivered numerous benefits for our business but, ultimately, the focus has been on keeping everyone safe.

"This is why we put new recruits and existing tram drivers alike through rigorous training and ongoing professional development programmes to maintain the highest safety standards.

Edinburgh Trams assistant marketing manager and driver Nicola Mearns said: “I am beyond delighted to be one of the first female members of the team to drive a tram to and from Newhaven throughout the day.

"After receiving thorough training on our in-house simulator, testing today has allowed my colleagues and I to put our knowledge into practice whilst familiarising ourselves with the new section of the line.”

The city council said the line “remains on schedule for completion by spring 2023 and within the £207.3m budget, with all major construction now complete.