Germany-USA flight declares emergency over Scotland

A Lufthansa flight bound for Charlotte in North Carolina is diverting to the UK after signalling an emergency while flying over Scotland.

Flight LH428, an Airbus A330 which departed Munich Airport at 12.15pm local time, declared an emergency as it was flying over the Scottish Borders before altering its course south of Ayr.

Flightradar showed the aircraft deviating from its scheduled route

Initial reports suggested the aircraft, which has been in service for 14 years, was diverting to Glasgow but flight radar images later showed the flight heading for Manchester.

It is not known why the aircraft declared an emergency.