Transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs on Thursday she was "extremely disappointed" at an unacceptable further delay to the introduction of CalMac's long-awaited new booking system which has been postponed until the spring.

The “An Turas” system to make buying tickets easier, manage space on ferries better and improve disruption alerts, should have been launched last year but was put off from October.

Central Scotland Labour MSP Richard Leonard said the project had started in 2016 and been delayed at least three times, claiming it would actually not be operational until November. He said it had first been put back to last February, then last November and then to the spring of this year.

He said: “Scotland’s islanders, dependent on life line services, working in fragile economies, deserve an explanation, deserve urgent action and a lot more honesty from the Scottish Government.”

The new booking system promises a range of improvements for ferry passengers

Gilruth agreed there had been a “repeated delay” to the project but CalMac had told her that “a number of issues” had been found during testing. She has sought a “cast iron” guarantee it will work properly.

The minister told the Scottish Parliament: “I’m extremely disappointed there has been a delay in the introduction of An Turas which I do not think is acceptable.” She said she would be meeting Scottish Government-owned CalMac next week to seek further assurance.

