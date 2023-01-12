The “An Turas” system to make buying tickets easier, manage space on ferries better and improve disruption alerts, should have been launched last year but was put off from October.
Central Scotland Labour MSP Richard Leonard said the project had started in 2016 and been delayed at least three times, claiming it would actually not be operational until November. He said it had first been put back to last February, then last November and then to the spring of this year.
He said: “Scotland’s islanders, dependent on life line services, working in fragile economies, deserve an explanation, deserve urgent action and a lot more honesty from the Scottish Government.”
Gilruth agreed there had been a “repeated delay” to the project but CalMac had told her that “a number of issues” had been found during testing. She has sought a “cast iron” guarantee it will work properly.
The minister told the Scottish Parliament: “I’m extremely disappointed there has been a delay in the introduction of An Turas which I do not think is acceptable.” She said she would be meeting Scottish Government-owned CalMac next week to seek further assurance.
Gilruth said: "It’s absolutely vital for islanders to get the implementation of the new system right” so it was important the issues were addressed before it was launched to ensure it “will deliver the improvements which passengers and islanders need to see”.