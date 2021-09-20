Fully-vaccinated UK travellers can visit US from November as Covid ban lifted

The White House will lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is set to be a major boost for airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, and Heathrow Airport.

They have repeatedly blamed the travel ban for limiting the recovery of passenger numbers during the virus crisis.

A plane landing on the southern runway at London Heathrow Airport. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire