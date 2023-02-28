A man has died and another is in hospital following an explosion and fire at a recycling centre.

Police Scotland said the body of a 46-year-old man was found at the site.

The force said formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin are aware.

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The explosion resulted in a key bridge being closed, with the M90 closed in both directions in Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday and the blaze involved about 200 tonnes of scrap metal with six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling the blaze.

Chief Inspector Tom Leonard said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would like to thank members of the public, particularly road users, for their patience while our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service work to put out the fire.

“Officers are continuing to liaise with other emergency services and partners while inquiries are carried out.”

The M90 is currently closed but diversions are in place but people are being advised to avoid the area.

Tayside Police said: "M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to an explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.

"Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was called out at 12.44am and sent two ambulances and a special operations team to the scene.

The service said: “We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Perth and Kinross Council said: "Please stay safe if you're in the harbour area/Friarton and follow advice from emergency services. Also be aware of likely impact on roads around Perth due to closure of Friarton Bridge."

Scottish Greens Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said: “My thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those involved in this terrible incident. We offer our sincerest condolences to all those impacted by such tragic news.

“It was clear from early today that this was a very serious incident, and I am grateful to all the emergency services and other responding agencies for their professionalism. We would ask that they are given space to continue their investigations.

“This is clearly a very concerning situation and I will be seeking urgent updates and to ask if it is in any way related to previous incidents in the area, and seeking talks with relevant bodies to establish the facts of what has happened.”

