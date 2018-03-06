Fresh snow brings travel disruption across Scotland

Have your say

Fresh snowfall brought more travel disruption to Scotland today with delays on major roads and flood warnings.

A yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warning for snow and ice has been extended to 11pm covering much of Scotland north of the Central Belt away from the west coast.

Traffic on the M876 near Larbert in Scotland as snow falls. Picture; PA

The Edinburgh-North Berwick rail line is expected to remain shut until tomorrow because of overhanging snow falling onto the track in a cutting.

Some trains were cancelled on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line because of flooding caused by melting snow at Winchburgh in West Lothian.

Disruption from the 100m-long submerged section is expected to continue until 7:30pm.

A spokesman for the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail said: “We’ve got eight pumps on site working to clear the standing water but we’re seeing significant amounts of snow melt in the area and water is building back up almost as fast as it can be removed.”

Drivers were hit by heavy snowfall on roads south of Glasgow, including the M77 and A726 East Kilbride expressway.

Congestion was also reported across the Central Belt with the M8, M80 and M77 motorways affected by sleet and snow during the morning rush hour.

The Met Office said: “A spell of persistent rain, with snow mainly affecting high ground, will continue to affect much of northern and eastern Scotland this afternoon and into the evening.

“5-10cm of snow is likely to accumulate over higher routes, above 200m, with 10-15cm possible on the highest routes above 400m.

“Below 200m, mostly rain or sleet is expected and 20-30mm of rain is possible along eastern coastal regions.

“Delays to travel and public transport could occur from snow on higher ground.

“Spray and flooding on low level roads will probably make journey times longer.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a flood warning for the Eye Water between Grantshouse and Eyemouth in the Borders.

It said: “Harbour Road in Eyemouth is the main area at risk from flooding.

“Businesses near to the harbour and vessels moored within the harbour may be at risk.”

Flood alerts, which potential flooding could occur, were issued for the Borders, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Tayside and west central Scotland.

Sepa duty flooding manager Marc Becker said: “As further bands of rain and snow move across the country today, some southern, central and eastern parts of Scotland could see minor disruption from isolated flooding due to a combination of rainfall and gradual snowmelt throughout today and into Wednesday.

“Flood alerts have been issued to raise awareness of the potential for surface water issues on roads and transport links.

“Significant flooding is not expected at this time, however flood warnings may be issued where rainfall and snowmelt combine to create a locally greater risk of flooding, primarily to areas of agricultural land.”

Schools in Midlothian and South Lanarkshire opened late today to allow more travel time in the snow.

Work is also continuing to clear roads in parts of Fife and Stirlingshire that were cut off by the snow.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “An easterly wind is still bringing relatively cold air and that means the prolonged rain moves from northern England into southern and central Scotland and by the afternoon it’s eastern Scotland that bears the brunt of that rainfall.