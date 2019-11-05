'Free for all' due to traffic light failure on major Edinburgh roundabout

Motorists should be aware of a traffic lights failure at Sheriffhall Roundabout this morning.

The lights on Sherriffhall Roundabout are used to filter traffic through but it has been reported that they are currently down.

The lights are down on the spiral roundabout (Pic: Google Maps)

Sheriffhall Roundabout is located on the A720 city bypass to the south-east of the city.

Faults with the lights may affect traffic on Old Dalkeith Road, the bypass, the A7 and Millerhill Road which all use the roundabout.

One Twitter user described the roundabout conditions as a "free for all".