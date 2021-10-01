The bridge is closed in both directions and public transport is being diverted via the Queensferry Crossing.
Traffic Scotland announced the closure yesterday and said that the road would remain closed until 6pm on Saturday, October 2.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Stagecoach has said buses will be diverted via the Builyeon Road, A900, before returning to the A90.
Buses impacted include the X51, X52, X54, X55, X56, X57, X58, X59, X60, X61.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
The Forth Road Bridge has been closed since 6am on Friday to allow for essential roadworks to be carried out.