Electric vehicles and tourism role proposed under 'fresh vision' for Forth Road Bridge

Alba MSP Ash Regan says the crossing has ‘immense potential’

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers of electric vehicles would be allowed to use the Forth Road Bridge as part of a “fresh vision” for the crossing proposed by Alba MSP Ash Regan.

She also said the bridge, which is restricted to buses and taxis, could also become a “venue for innovation or catalyst for modern tourism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge has cost more than £75 million to maintain since most traffic was switched to the parallel Queensferry Crossing when it opened in 2017, including nearly £6.3m in 2023/24.

The structure has since been designated as a public transport corridor and is only used by cars, vans and lorries when the new bridge is closed, such as when there is a danger of ice falling from its cables.

A previously proposed viewing platform on top of the Forth Road Bridge | Forth Bridges Forum/CH2MHILL

Prior to taking on its new role, consultants commissioned by the Forth Bridges Forum proposed a range of new uses for the Forth Road Bridge, including a glass viewing platform at the top of one of its towers, and bungee jumps from a platform beneath its carriageways.

As The Scotsman revealed in 2017, a study by CH2M Hill included visitors being taken up the tower in glass lifts, and an enclosed “net walk” supported by ropes and chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the schemes were shelved when Network Rail announced similar plans for the adjacent Forth Bridge, which have since also been put on hold because of lack of funding.

A proposed viewing platform under the Forth Road Bridge | Forth Bridges Forum/CH2MHILL

Ms Regan told MSPs in her party’s first debate at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday: “The Forth Road Bridge is a structure which has immense potential.

"Currently, it's only in a supporting role alongside its newest neighbour. But I think we need a fresh vision for this iconic structure, whether as a dedicated electric vehicle and commercial route, a venue for innovation or a catalyst for modern tourism.

"By transforming what might be deemed surplus into a valuable asset, we are demonstrating the kind of innovative thinking that keeps Scotland at the forefront of progress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, whose Edinburgh Western constituency covers the south end of the bridge, said: “At present the Forth Road Bridge is used by buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians so it is not as if it is going unused.

“The priority for local communities is to get the southbound slip roads from the Forth Road Bridge at South Scotstoun open for local access.

“This would allow people living in South Queensferry improved access into Edinburgh while reducing pressure on the approach roads to the Queensferry Crossing.”

The Forth Road Bridge was opened 60 years ago, replacing ferries which had plied the Forth between North and South Queensferry for centuries.