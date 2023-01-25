Forth crossings: from bridge tolls to ferries, how we crossed the River Forth
The way we cross the River Forth has changed beyond recognition over the decades.
From ferries to bridge tolls, from the Forth Road Bridge to the Queensferry Crossing, generations have made the journey by car, bus, bike taxi … and boat.
The news this week that a ferry could run from Leith to Kirkcaldy sparked memories of previous sailings which were a daily occurrence until the Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964.
These pictures look back through the decades at just how much has changed travelling from the capital to the Kingdom.