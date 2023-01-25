News you can trust since 1817
Forth crossings: from bridge tolls to ferries, how we crossed the River Forth

The way we cross the River Forth has changed beyond recognition over the decades.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago

From ferries to bridge tolls, from the Forth Road Bridge to the Queensferry Crossing, generations have made the journey by car, bus, bike taxi … and boat.

The news this week that a ferry could run from Leith to Kirkcaldy sparked memories of previous sailings which were a daily occurrence until the Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964.

These pictures look back through the decades at just how much has changed travelling from the capital to the Kingdom.

1. Memories of crossing the Forth

A driver pays the toll at the Forth Road Bridge in 1964, handing the money to a uniformed collector ... and how cars have changed too!

2. Memories of crossing the Forth

Stagecoach chief executive Brian Souter on board the hovercraft

3. Memories of crossing the Forth

A landmark day as a new one-way-pay scheme came into action leaving empty south-bound toll booths

4. Memories of crossing the Forth

Forth Road Bridge traffic - cars and buses tail-back at the toll booths in 1964.

