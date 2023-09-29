The crash involving the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive in Aviemore happened about 6.15pm

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving the famous Flying Scotsman and another train on a heritage rail line in Aviemore.

The collision happened on the Strathspey Railway at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, about 6.15pm.

The incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being shunted into place to be coupled with the Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary.

A spokesman for Royal Scotsman train owner Belmond described the collision as “minor” and said there had been no major injuries.

"We are grateful for the prompt attendance by paramedics who were on site to assist the few passengers and team members who sustained minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

"One passenger and one team member are attending hospital for a precautionary check-up. All passengers have been transferred to a hotel where our team is on standby to offer support and to assist with our guests’ onward travel arrangements.

“Appropriate authorities were notified immediately, and we are co-operating with their investigations.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene.

Paramedics took two casualties to hospital by ambulance and three other people were treated at the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners. Three appliances remain at the scene.

“Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital. Three casualties were treated at the scene, but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday, September 29, 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital. A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Flying Scotsman was due to run trips on Strathspey Railway on Saturday and Sunday, as it did last weekend, as part of the locomotive's 100th birthday celebrations, with the line expected to be especially busy.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “It’s on a heritage railway line, it’s not our infrastructure.

“The main line is shut while emergency services respond. We are saying to passengers to check before travelling.”

Strathspey Railway was contacted for comment.

ScotRail confirmed its services were able to run normally through Aviemore station as the emergency response was focused on the private railway line.

Ariane Burgess, Scottish Greens MSP for Highlands and Islands, said: “We are still waiting on further information about what exactly has happened to cause this, but I understand people were injured and my thoughts are with them.

“We are indebted to the emergency services and rail and train crews who have been working to help and treat the casualties and others at the scene, and hospitals teams dealing with them. They have our heartfelt thanks.

“I am seeking further information on what has occurred and will be following details closely.”

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell MSP said: “It is too early to know what has caused this incident, but clearly a full investigation will have to take place. From reports it appears this has been on the heritage track, the Strathspey Railway line, involving the Flying Scotsman and that nearby services on the main line have been temporarily impacted to allow emergency efforts to continue.”

Journeys on the historic Flying Scotsman had been due to set off from platform three at Aviemore station, travelling through to Boat of Garten and on to Broomhill as part of a 20-mile round trip alongside the River Spey and amid the backdrop of the Cairngorms.

Flying Scotsman was originally built in Doncaster and was the first locomotive of the newly formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER).

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, the locomotive went into service on February 24, 1923.

By 1924, Flying Scotsman had been selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London – an appearance that made the locomotive famous. It subsequently earned its ‘Flying Scotsman’ name from the daily 10am London to Edinburgh rail service.

A decade later, Flying Scotsman would become the first locomotive in the UK to reach 100mph in a test run by LNER's directors designed to prove steam power could provide high speeds.