The iconic steam train will be travelling across The Forth Road Bridge, through Fife and then back to Edinburgh between Thursday and Friday (Photo: Jane Barlow).

The train will begin the traditional journey it was named after from London to Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

It will spend two full days in Edinburgh where people will enjoy a steam-hauled journey over the Forth Bridge in 1960s open carriages with large picture windows.

On Friday, the train will do three Fife Circular routes – one in the morning, afternoon and evening – where it will head into Fife and make its way along the coast towards Kirkcaldy, back to Edinburgh.

The morning train for the Fife Circular will depart from Edinburgh at 9.44am and return at 12.41am.

The afternoon one will depart from Edinburgh from 2.14pm and return at 4.38pm.

The evening service will leave Edinburgh at 7.05pm and return at 9.56pm.

Arrival times at Fife have not been given by The Steam Dreams Rail Co who run the Flying Scotsman railway journeys.

A premier dining experience will be on board and will be in comfortable 1960s Restaurant Cars with wood panelling and large picture windows.

Those on an outward journey will be served a breakfast and an evening meal on the return journey.

Pullman style dining will offer elegant 1950s or 1960s carriages, wood-panelled walls, table lamps and curtains, combined with the train’s most comfortable seats and the highest level of service.

On a typical day trip, guests with tickets for this will be served a three course Champagne Breakfast on the outward journey and an evening meal on the return journey with canapes.

The Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of H.N. Gresley.

It was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions – notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

Those coming down to look at the iconic train during its Scotland tour should keep away from the train tracks and observe social distancing.

