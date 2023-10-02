All Sections
Flying Scotsman crash: Heritage locomotive due to have mechanical inspection after 'low-speed crash' in Scottish Highlands

The incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being shunted into place to be coupled with the Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary.
By Sarah Ward
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
 Comment

The Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The Flying Scotsman, painted in its traditional colours. Picture: PAThe Flying Scotsman, painted in its traditional colours. Picture: PA
The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line The Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Investigations continue into Flying Scotsman's 'slow speed crash' that left two in hospital. Picture: Lisa FergusonInvestigations continue into Flying Scotsman's 'slow speed crash' that left two in hospital. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

