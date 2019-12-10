Fierce windstorms and snow could strike Scotland on election day

Fierce windstorms could strike Scotland on election day, with voters being warned to brace for rain and even snow on polling day.

A large storm situated over the open northern Atlantic has been forecast to bring high winds and rain to much of western and central Europe from Thursday into Friday, according to meteorological forecasting site AccuWeather.

A woman surveys flooding in East Kilbride

Rain and snow is being forecast for a huge swathe of the Scottish Highlands, with showers expected to fall across much of the rest of the country.

READ MORE: Scotland to be struck by ice, wind and rain as Met office issues three yellow weather warnings

The strongest winds are forecast across far southern England, southern Ireland and western Wales where gusts could reach up to 60mph.

Those winds could result in significant travel disruptions and local power cuts.

Localised flooding and travel disruptions will be possible, according to the forecaster, during the heaviest periods of rain across the UK.

Staff walk up the Royal Mile ahead of Thursday's election day

READ MORE: Scottish Government activates 'Resilience Room' as severe weather continues

The adverse weather could affect voter turnout for Thursday's snap election as Prime Minister Boris Johnson bids to hold onto power.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow are forecast for chilly 4C maximums on election day, with the latter expecting rain from mid-afternoon.

The Met Office has said the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is unsettled, with bands of rain moving across the UK, alternating with brighter, showery interludes.

A statement from the Met Office said the weather would be "windy at times, especially in the south" with "snow likely at times on northern hills".

A train travels through a snow-covered Falkirk High station

The Scottish Government activated its Resilience Room - a facility to deal with matters of national emergency - today in response to the severe weather affecting the country.

The Met Office had earlier issued three yellow weather warnings for north of the Border, with warnings of ice, wind and rain.

Strong winds and downpours are forecast to sweep into northern and western France on Thursday afternoon before advancing across the remainder of France and into Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Germany Thursday night and Friday.