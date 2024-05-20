The shortest route on a CalMac service can last just five minutes - and here are some of the most popular trips for passengers

CalMac’s 29 routes across the west coast of Scotland offer a wide variety of journeys lasting from minutes to hours aboard a diverse fleet of ferries.

The shortest crossings are over almost as soon as they have started, lasting just five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These links are between Gallanach, south of Oban, and the island of Kerrera, and between Rhubodach on the Cowal peninsula and Rhubodach near the northern tip of Bute.

Officially, the check-in time for passengers is as long as the crossing time. A return ticket to or from Kerrera - the ferries do not normally take vehicles - costs £3.70.

A return ticket on the Bute route costs £2.90 for passengers and £14.30 for cars.

By contrast, CalMac’s longest route is between Oban and Castlebay on Barra, which takes up to five hours, depending on tides. Return fares are £34.60 for passengers and £161.60 for cars.

The operator’s busiest route is the main Arran crossing to Brodick, which has traditionally been from Ardrossan. However, port problems mean some sailings have been switched to Troon, involving a longer journey.

The South Ayrshire port will also be used for several years after the new Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa ferries enter service, the former due from October, because upgrading work is needed at Ardrossan to accommodate them.