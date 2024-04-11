Ferries Scotland: Ferry on busy CalMac route out of action due to vehicle damage
A damaged ferry could remain out of service on one of CalMac’s busiest routes for up to two months.
MV Loch Shira needs to be repaired after the ramp hinges on the ferry, which operates on the Largs to Cumbrae route, were damaged by heavy vehicles.
CalMac has been forced to redeploy the oldest ferry in its fleet – the MV Isle of Cumbrae – to cover the route while the repairs are carried out.
The company said the new parts required for the ferry must be manufactured in Poland to gain regulatory approval. It means the Loch Shira is expected to be out of action until mid June.
A statement from CalMac said: “Due to issues with the aft and forward ramps on MV Loch Shira, the vessel has been removed from service.
"The vessel will require to undergo repairs in dry dock. Options for repair are being investigated.
"Due to a smaller vessel operating on this route, vehicle capacity is reduced and queues are to be expected.”
The operator said the damage had been caused by "large commercial vehicles" whose weight exceeded the ramp's design load.
The MV Isle of Cumbrae will run a half-hourly service on the route to support MV Loch Riddon, “as and when required to clear traffic”, CalMac said.
The redeployment of the vessel has meant services on the Tarbert-Portavadie route on Loch Fyne have been cancelled until Friday, when the MV Loch Bhrusda ferry is due to arrive on the Cumbrae route.
Loch Shira, which was originally built by the Ferguson Marine shipyard and entered service in 2007, can carry up to 32 cars and 250 passengers.
The latest blow to CalMac’s available fleet comes after Arran’s main ferry was ruled out of action in February for nearly another four months.
The ageing Caledonian Isles, which is ultimately due to be replaced by the long-delayed ferry Glen Sannox, is undergoing an additional £5 million of repairs. The official Arran Ferry Committee had previously said these works would have “major repercussions” for the island.
The Glen Sannox is now “on the cusp of delivery” and expected to be completed in June, according to the Scottish Government’s ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).
