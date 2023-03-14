Public spending watchdogs have condemned £87,000 of bonus payments to Ferguson Marine senior managers as they raised fresh doubts about when two hugely-delayed ferries would be completed and the future of the Port Glasgow shipyard.

Audit Scotland said it was unclear how the managers’ performance had been assessed or whether “appropriate frameworks and governance” were in place when the payments were made in 2021-22. It said the yard should have sought Scottish Government approval for the payments.

Auditor General for Scotland Stephen Boyle said: “It is unacceptable that performance bonuses were awarded to senior managers at the shipyard, without proper governance for such payments. The Scottish Government needs to make sure its rules over pay are followed by this public body.”

Mr Boyle also raised fresh doubts about the final cost and completion dates of the two ferries being at the now Scottish Government-run yard which are already five years late. The first, Glen Sannox, is due to be delivered to CalMac by May.

Glen Sannox is currently due to be completed by May. Picture: John Devlin

Audit Scotland said the latest estimates suggested some £9.5 million of further funding was required on top of the current £293m total, which is more than twice the original contract price and includes Scottish Government top ups over the last two years.

It added: “There is also doubt about the longer-term viability of the shipyard, despite sustained investment by the Scottish Government. Further investment in the shipyard and workforce are also needed to help secure future contracts.

Mr Boyle said: “It is deeply concerning that the costs to complete these ferries have continued to escalate, whilst the island communities these boats are meant to serve remain significantly impacted.

“Despite substantial sums of public money being invested, there is still no certainty over how much the ferries will cost, when they will be ready or whether the shipyard has a viable future.”

Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman, who took over in February 2022 said its board of directors and the remuneration committee accepted Mr Boyle’s observations about the bonus payments paid in the year to March 2022.

He said: “The board has already introduced greater transparency and governance in terms of future retention incentives. Scottish Ministers appointed a new chair, Andrew Miller, in January and we now have in place a framework that will improve the governance of future performance-related payments.

My Tydeman said the funding gap was “largely to cover increased contingency expenditure – recommended by independent experts appointed by the Scottish Government – as well as funding for additional warranty spend that may arise in the 12 months after we hand over the vessels.

"I would stress that the construction costs to build both vessels are not a major contributing factor to this funding gap. The company is largely holding to the agreed budget submitted in September 2022 to complete construction.”

Mr Tydeman insisted there was a “strong future for the yard” after the ferries were completed, based on winning further shipbuilding contracts from Scottish Government ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) and Royal Navy type 26 frigate contracts for BAE. The latter involves building “modules” at the yard ready for assembly at BAE’s Govan shipyard.

The yard chief said: “We intend to submit a strong bid for Cmal’s small vessel replacement programme and believe we are well placed to win this contract, given our experience of exactly this type of work in the past.

"Securing this business, alongside completion of the two dual fuel vessels, is now our primary focus and central to the future of the yard.

“Securing this programme of work would allow us to steadily increase efficiency, programme management, labour profiles and outputs, and place the yard in a competitive position for future larger and more complex ships, including those required by the offshore wind farm market over the next 15 years.”

Scottish Conservatives shadow transport minister Graham Simpson MSP, said: “This is an utterly damning report which shows the costs of these two ferries – which are yet to set sail – are continuing to soar.

“Even at the already eye-watering cost of more than £300m there is still a shortfall in funding and we have no guarantees from the SNP transport minister that these ferries will be completed.

“Betrayed islanders will be wondering when this SNP ferry fiasco will ever end.

“The report also contains the remarkable revelation that the future of Ferguson Marine remains uncertain despite hundreds of millions of taxpayers money being poured into it on the SNP’s watch.

“The SNP-Green government need to urgently spell out what the future holds for the yard and if they are going to remain competitive in any future procurement processes.

“It is also deeply concerning that widespread failure has been so handsomely rewarded with management receiving near six-figure bonuses, even without SNP government approval.