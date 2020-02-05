Ferguson ferry contract 'announced by Nicola Sturgeon before deal agreed' - Jim McColl

Have your say

The contract to build two CalMac ferries was announced by Nicola Sturgeon before a deal had been agreed, former Ferguson Marine shipyard boss Jim McColl told MSPs today.

He said the Port Glasgow yard had not agreed a price with CalMac ferries owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).

Mr McColl said Cmal was trying to negotiate the cost down from Ferguson's offer of around £105 million to £97m, which was later agreed.

He told an inquiry into the botched contract by the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee: "Before agreement, the First Minister announced we had been selected as the preferred bidder."

He said Cmal had told the firm: "You will just have to accept it."

Mr McColl added: "We were told because it was publicly announced we were stuck with it.

"We were prepared to take a small hit to have the contract."

Mr McColl also told the committee claims about the yard's shortcomings in handling the contract were "absolutely scandalous".

"It's outrageous what's been said."

The inquiry was triggered by problems with the contract which has led to the cost of the Glen Sannox and a second, unnnamed ferry more than doubling and their completion being delayed by three years.

The Scottish Government took over the yard last August after it went into administration.