Stuart Scott with the new plaque for his brother David and the three others who died in the crash. Picture: John Devlin

Stuart Scott’s floral tribute was among four laid in memory of David Scott, 27, fellow driver Reginald McEwan, 61, and passengers Kenneth Meechan, 20, and Tracy Donnachie, 18, who died in 1991 when two trains collided at Newton station, near Cambuslang, on the south eastern fringe of Glasgow

A new plaque is to be added to a memorial beside the station.

The incident happened weeks after British Rail had reduced a double track crossover between lines to single track.

Stuart Scott, third left, and fellow family members with the new plaque at the Newton memorial. Picture: John Devlin

It led to safety improvements at the junction – which is still single track – to avert a repeat of the collision.

Mr Scott, 50, who is now also a train driver, told an anniversary gathering at the memorial: “Being a fellow railwayman has put me in this unique position where I am able to tell you how proud I am of my brother.

"Those of you who knew David will know he truly was one of the good guys.”

The DB Cargo driver, who is six years his brother’s junior, later told The Scotsman he had encouraged him to join the railways.

He started as a ticket examiner with British Rail three years before his brother was killed, by which time he had become a trainee driver.

Mr Scott said: “David told me the money was good, along with the perks and pension, along with the job security and comradeship.

"He was a very charismatic individual and a talented artist.

"He used to leave caricatures of his colleagues in the train cab for them to see.

"Some of them were offended by these, but after he died it emerged they had kept them.

"They are now displayed in a glass case at the Yoker depot, including one that had been ripped up.”

Mr Scott said rail safety was a big issue, since both he and his brother worked on trains on the Bellgrove line, in the east end of Glasgow, where two people were killed when two trains collided two years before the Newton crash.

He said: “I can remember actively discussing my concerns, but he assured me such incidents were a rarity.”

He said his brother’s widow Karen and son Stewart, who was just eight months old when his father was killed, had decided not to attend the memorial event because they were “still hurting”.

It is understood she believes the crash could have been avoided if the junction had not been reduced to single track.

Railway chaplain Graham Whitehead, who led the 50-strong gathering which included a minute’s silence, said: “On the railways, not only do we always remember, but we always try to learn from our loss, to try to make sure that neither we, nor anyone else, ever suffers that kind of loss again.”

Kevin Lindsay, Scottish secretary of train drivers’ union Aslef, said it was still campaigning for culpable homicide charges to be brought against rail companies.