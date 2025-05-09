Officers are appealing to the public for information after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a lorry in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A70 between Douglas and Muirkirk at around 2.20pm on Thursday, May 8 after a crash involving a black Suzuki GSXR 600 K7 motorcycle and a red Volvo HGV.

The 37-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed until around midnight on Friday, May 9 to allow investigators to work, with police now appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who witnesses the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”