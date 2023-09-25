All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Falkirk travel: M9 Motorway closed in both directions near Falkirk

Police have closed part of the M9 motorway near Falkirk this evening after police received reports of concern for a person.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:35 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 22:12 BST

The motorway is closed in both directions at junction 7 Kinnaird while emergency services are at the scene.

The nearby M876 also has one closed.

Diversions have been in police since about 7pm.

The motorway is closed while emergency services remain at the scene. Pic: ContributedThe motorway is closed while emergency services remain at the scene. Pic: Contributed
The motorway is closed while emergency services remain at the scene. Pic: Contributed

Police Scotland said on social media: “Following a report of concern for a person, the M9 at junction 7 is closed in both directions.

“The M876 has one lane closed. Emergency services are in attendance.

“Diversions are in place, and motorists are thanked for their patience.”

Related topics:FalkirkDiversionsEmergency servicesPolice Scotland