The stadium plays host to the band’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour on Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, 24th.

And with huge crowds heading west, ScotRail will be running additional trains and extra carriages between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida – the closest station to Hampden Park – on each day.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the concert, and at Mount Florida station afterwards.

Coldplay at Hampden (Pic: Callum Buchan)

The train operator is urging concertgoers to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the event finishes and join the queues on Bolton Drive.

They will not be able to access the station from Battlefield Drive.

To reduce the need to queue on the day, fans are encouraged to buy their ticket in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re looking forward to helping music lovers travel by train to see Coldplay perform at our national stadium.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from Hampden.

“Our advice to customers is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal. Buying tickets in advance through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.”