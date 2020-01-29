Experts call for botched CalMac ferries to be scrapped or radically redesigned

Two botched CalMac ferries should be scrapped or radically redesigned to cut costs, ferry experts told MSPs today.

The call came as it was claimed Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow bid for the vessels was the highest of those submitted.

The partially-built Glen Sannox and its unnamed sister ship are now expected to cost twice their original £97 million price and be completed three years late in 2021-22.

Consultant and author Roy Pedersen told the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee they should both be scrapped and the work started again.

He said: "If it was me making the decision, I would scrap both of them."

READ MORE: 'Significant amount of pipework' to be scrapped from botched Ferguson Marine-built CalMac ferry

Alf Baird, a fomer professor of maritime business at Edinburgh Napier University, said their design should be stripped down to basic vessels with their unnecessarily large passenger capacity reduced.

Scottish Liberal Democrats transport spokesman and committee member Mike Rumbles said a letter from Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland to infrastructure secretary Keith Brown in 2015 revealed that six shipyards tendered for the contract and Ferguson Marine was the highest-priced bidder.