Euro 2020: Dozens of ScotRail trains cancelled due to “crew shortages” on day of England v Scotland match

Passengers on routes across much of Scotland were affected, including in and around Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Cancellations included on services between Glasgow and Ayr, Barrhead, Largs, Kilmarnock and Neilston, between Edinburgh and Dunblane, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Perth, and between Dundee and Arbroath.

It came amid deteriorating relations between ScotRail and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, which accused the operator of trying to turn Scotland fans against staff striking in a pay dispute.

The cancellations coincide with the England v Scotland game. Picture: John Devlin

A union source said today’s crew shortage was “likely everything to do with Scotland v England.

“It’s likely not enough resources.”

Drivers’ union Aslef said the number of drivers volunteering to cover shifts was “not as high as normal” and there had also been a “slight rise” in sickness rates.

On the match being a factor, it said: “That’s speculation, but it’s not impossible to believe that might be the case.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Euro 2020 arrangements, including shuttle services between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, are increasing the need for staffing in certain areas.

“Additionally, there has been an increase in Covid-related absence.

“Covid cases in Scotland have been high through this week, with a number of days seeing the highest numbers since January.

"This has started to impact on us more, with more trains cancelled today when compared to Monday.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and don’t anticipate any significant issues in the coming days.”

