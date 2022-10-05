Essential overnight maintenance on A90 near Auchmacoy begins October 9

The work will improve the condition of the road surface.

The work, with a value of £50,000, will be undertaken on the A90 between Leys of Auchmacoy and the layby south of the junction to Auchmacoy and Balhill, benefitting around 7700 vehicles using this route each day.

The work, which will improve the condition of the road surface and reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in future, will be undertaken under overnight convoy between 8pm-6am each night.

Operatives follow strict physical distancing and hygiene protocols throughout the programme, in line with the current Covid-19 guidance.

Work may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

