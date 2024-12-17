A ground-breaking driverless bus service hailed as a world first when it was launched last year is being taken off the road because of low passenger numbers.

Stagecoach has announced the end of the world-first project less than 18 months after it first launched.

The autonomous shuttle bus, which ran from Ferytoll Park and Ride at Inverkeithing in Fife to the Edinburgh Park first hit the road amid a fanfare. The project, named CAVForth, was part funded by UK Governments Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

The computer driven vehicles featured ‘bus captains’ who were on board to re-assure passengers during their journey over the bridge. They were also fitted with ground-breaking sensor that enables them to run on pre-selected roads without the safety driver having to intervene or take control.

Stagecoach's autonomous bus (Pic: Submitted)

This week, Stagecoach announced the service - which comprised of five buses - across the Forth Road Bridge will end in February, stating that passenger numbers “have been too low to continue”.

A Stagecoach East Scotland statement said: “We are proud to have achieved a world-first with this service, demonstrating the potential for self-driving technology on a real-world registered timetable. While this was a trial of cutting-edge technology and a new route linking Ferrytoll with Edinburgh Park, passenger numbers have been too low to continue.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and custom during this innovative project. It has provided a wealth of learnings that will inform the continued development of autonomous technology in the UK.”

The pilot journey last May was hailed as a “hugely significant step” by Ivan MacKee, Scottish Government Transport Minister.