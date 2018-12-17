Emirates to launch Scotland’s first A380 service at Glasgow Airport

Have your say

Emirates will fly the world’s largest passenger plane on a Scottish route for the first time.

Glasgow Airport will make aviation history in Scotland when a scheduled A380 service between Glasgow and Dubai is launched from April 16 - October 2019.

The A380 offers business and first class passengers a bar service in its upper deck. Picture: John Devlin.

With a wing span of nearly 80 metres, the superjumblo is the world’s largest commercial aircraft and can carry almost 500 passengers in economy, business and first class suites.

Emirates already operates the giant aircraft from Heathrow, Gatwick. Manchester and Birmingham.

One of the planes visited Glasgow in 2014 ago for a one-off visit to mark the route’s tenth anniversary.

‘A huge milestone’

Airport managing director Mark Johnston said: “The decision by Emirates to introduce the A380 is not only a huge milestone for Glasgow Airport, it marks what is a first in Scottish aviation industry.

“We have forged a valued relationship with Emirates since its inaugural flight in April 2004 and the introduction of Scotland’s first-ever scheduled A380 service represents a major vote of confidence in the city.

“We are currently investing in excess of £8 million in our infrastructure to ensure Glasgow Airport is ready to welcome this iconic aircraft when it touches down next April.”

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president UK for Emirates, said: “Scotland is a key part of our success in the UK and we are pleased to be bringing the A380 to Glasgow.

“The Emirates A380 is one of the most iconic aircraft in the world and it continues to delight passengers.”

Glasgow business leaders said the announcement was showed there was confidence in the city.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This increase in capacity is a huge vote of confidence in Glasgow Airport and in Scotland as a whole.

“It further strengthens our connectivity with the United Arab Emirates, as well as with markets in Asia, Africa and Australasia which are important for Scottish business and our vital tourism sector.”

When it will fly Flight EK025 will depart Dubai at 14.50 and arrive in Glasgow at 19.45, with EK026 taking off for Dubai at 21.30, from 16 April until 31 May 2019.

Between 1 June and 30th September 2019, EK027 will depart Dubai at 7.50 and land in Glasgow at 12.45, with EK028 departing at 14.35 from Glasgow.