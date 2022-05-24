Elizabeth Line platforms evacuated at Paddington Station hours after first trains leave

Passengers were evacuated just hours after the new Elizabeth Line trains departed – with Paddington evacuated due to a ‘reported emergency’.
Many passengers were told to go to Tottenham Court Road.
The cause of the evacuation is not yet clear, though some reported that it was due to a fire alert, with the fire brigade showing up at the station.
Around 300 people had gathered outside the station in a bit to get on board the first train, which departed on time at 6.33am.
The Mayor of London has said the Elizabeth Line is a “remarkable, transformative railway line” on the day of its opening.
Sadiq Khan told Sky News: “I remember Ken Livingstone, the first mayor, lobbying for this and I give credit to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for giving the green light.
“The first bill went through Parliament when I first became an MP in 2005, royal ascent – 2008… and last week, Her Majesty, The Queen, formally opened this line named after her in this Platinum Jubilee year.
“It’s a remarkable, transformative railway line. It’s a landmark moment for our city. It will contribute £42 million towards our nation’s economy.”
Boris Johnson tweeted: “Absolutely delighted that the Elizabeth Line has opened to the public today.
“Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off – with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn.”