Elizabeth Line platforms evacuated at Paddington Station hours after first trains leave

Passengers were evacuated just hours after the new Elizabeth Line trains departed – with Paddington evacuated due to a ‘reported emergency’.

Many passengers were told to go to Tottenham Court Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cause of the evacuation is not yet clear, though some reported that it was due to a fire alert, with the fire brigade showing up at the station.

Around 300 people had gathered outside the station in a bit to get on board the first train, which departed on time at 6.33am.

The Mayor of London has said the Elizabeth Line is a “remarkable, transformative railway line” on the day of its opening.

Sadiq Khan told Sky News: “I remember Ken Livingstone, the first mayor, lobbying for this and I give credit to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for giving the green light.

Passengers descend the escalators to the Elizabeth Line platforms at Paddington Station, London, as the new line opens to passengers for the first time.

“The first bill went through Parliament when I first became an MP in 2005, royal ascent – 2008… and last week, Her Majesty, The Queen, formally opened this line named after her in this Platinum Jubilee year.

“It’s a remarkable, transformative railway line. It’s a landmark moment for our city. It will contribute £42 million towards our nation’s economy.”

Boris Johnson tweeted: “Absolutely delighted that the Elizabeth Line has opened to the public today.