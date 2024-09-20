Masked gangs 'causing havoc' on electric scooters and bikes triggers crackdown demand

“Significant” safety concerns voiced by MSP

Police should crack down on the illegal use of electric scooters and bikes, an MSP has demanded, saying people are frightened by masked gangs “causing havoc” on the machines.

Lothian Conservative member Sue Webber said there were “significant safety concerns” over the vehicles. In Scotland, e-scooters are illegal on all but private land.

An e-scooter user in London, where they can be ridden in public legally under a rental scheme - but not on pavements | Getty images

She told MSPs on Wednesday: “I hear repeated reports of havoc being caused by the misuse and illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

“People in my region have reported being frightened by masked gangs using those vehicles and have detailed significant concerns for their safety, with little action being taken.”

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “We share the member’s concerns and those of the public regarding the antisocial behaviour that can be associated with those vehicles, which might be used illegally and are a safety risk not just to the public and other motorists but to the riders, as well as to the police.

“We fully support Police Scotland and its partners in dealing with illegal and irresponsible use.

“Local policing teams are best placed to use intelligence and engage with communities to identify where misuse of such vehicles is causing concern, and that ensures that those hotspot areas can be prioritised to prevent future instances and deal with those who are engaged in the misuse of vehicles.

Police Scotland Superintendent Murray Tait said: “We are aware of local concerns regarding the issue of non-compliant e-bikes and illegal e-scooters.

“As well as targeting this issue as part of daily patrols, local officers work with detectives and road policing colleagues to carry out pro-active enforcement throughout Edinburgh to tackle these illegal and dangerous acts which put others at risk.

“In the past two weeks we have carried out targeted operations in the Leith Walk and Gorgie Road areas which resulted in illegal e-bikes and e-scooters being seized and a number of reports to the procurator fiscal.

“Unregistered e-motorcycles, e-scooters and non-compliant e-bikes can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.

“They are subject to the same legal requirements as many other motor vehicles, meaning that they must be insured and drivers must have a valid driving licence.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop told The Scotsman in May that e-scooters will “inevitably” be legalised and there could be a trial on Scotland’s roads.

However, she said public opinion was “quite polarised” and there were “genuine safety issues”.

“Electric scooters are a challenge for everybody. I've seen the statistics on injuries for electric scooter users and that's problematic.”

A series of e-scooter rental trials in English towns and cities since 2020 have not been copied in Scotland.

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has extended the trials four times, the latest until May 2026, while it continues to assess their worth.