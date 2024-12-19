I rode an electric scooter in England as Scotland again vetoes rental trials - and it was easy

My first experience of scooting on the road - in Portsmouth

I’ve just ridden an electric scooter on a road for the first time - but had to cross the border for the experience.

That’s because the Scottish Government decided not to take part in rental trials launched by the UK government four years ago, which have involved millions of trips in dozens of towns and cities across England.

Transport Scotland told me last month it was discussing with its UK counterparts joining the next round of the trials. But it has now decided against that because the unknown cost plus the time required to enact the new laws needed made it “not practical at this time”.

However, the body said it would “work to prepare appropriate legislation and other work required to ensure we are ready to participate in any future trials”.

So what is Scotland missing - apart from those people who have bought their own e-scooters and illegally ride them on roads, since they are only permitted on private land with the owner’s consent?

I confess to having mixed views, having tried out an e-scooter at one of the rental trials in Portsmouth on the south coast of England.

The Scotsman's Transport Correspondent Alastair Dalton on an e-scooter in Portsmouth on December 10 | Tony Dalton

It was only my second experience, after testing one in the The Scotsman’s Glasgow office car park in 2020 - about the only place I could think of where we could film a video without breaking the law.

Despite cycling regularly and the scooter being pretty stable, I recall it took a moment to find my balance. I was also taken aback at how rapidly the machine could accelerate, a bit like putting your foot down in an electric car for the first time.

In Portsmouth, the scooters are very similar to that one, and easy to both rent and ride.

Operated by Swedish firm Voi, which is running two-thirds of the English trials, you download its app on your phone and add your payment card and driving licence, as you must have at least a provisional licence and be a minimum of 18 years old.

Riders are guided to a map showing the location of available scooters, then choose a payment option and point their phone at a VR code on the scooter to unlock it. Fees vary across the country, but in Portsmouth they included £10 for two hours or 18p a minute plus a 99p unlocking charge.

Alastair Dalton riding an e-scooter on a cycle lane in Portsmouth, which is permitted as part of the rental trial | Tony Dalton

The scooters need quite a hefty push-off with your foot to get the motor going, with acceleration via a thumb-controlled lever on the handlebars, where there are twin brakes like on a bike.

There is also a turning indicator, which is useful for alerting vehicles behind you when turning, but it doesn’t self cancel like in a car.

The wheels may be small, but seemed wide enough to handle bumps in the road, though you still get quite a jolt. Helmets aren’t compulsory, but I wore one and a hi-vis jacket to be on the safe side, especially as I was told by a local orthopedic surgeon that the main Portsmouth hospital sees plenty of riders who have come to grief.