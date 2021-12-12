Elderly driver dies three days after lorry crash in Livingston

The crash happened last Tuesday

The 70-year-old man, who has not been named, died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The crash happened on the A71 eastbound in Livingston, on Bankton Road between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

His passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital but released after treatment.

The man driving the lorry was not injured.

Sergeant Peter Houston, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.