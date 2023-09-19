Edinburgh tram inquiry report to be published today
The Edinburgh tram inquiry report is to be published at around 11am today, inquiry officials announced at 9.38am.
They said inquiry chair Lord Hardie would publish his findings and recommendations.
They will also appear on the inquiry website.
The date and timing of the report’s publication was decided by the former judge and the inquiry team, officials told The Scotsman.
Warning letters were sent last year to those to be criticised by Lord Hardie in the report to give them an opportunity to respond.
The inquiry was ordered into why the ill-fated project was delayed by years and went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, with only a fraction of the original scheme completed when trams finally started running in 2014.
The process is expected to cost some £13 million and has involved sifting through six million emails and other documents, while nearly 100 witnesses gave evidence during eight months of public hearings.
Construction of the £207 million, three-mile spur via Leith Walk started in November 2019.
The original 8.5-mile line between Edinburgh Airport and York Place at the east end of the city centre cost £776m – more than £200m over budget, and took seven years to complete. It opened three years late on May 31, 2014, and was far shorter than the originally-planned two-line scheme that would have included a loop via Roseburn, Granton and Newhaven.
The work also caused massive disruption to the city centre, especially around Princes Street, as well as during preliminary work on Leith Walk before that section of the line was shelved.
A significant factor in the fiasco was the major fall out between Edinburgh City Council’s tram firm Tie (the former Transport Initiatives Edinburgh) and a consortium of construction companies which built the line, including over incomplete designs.
It led to the council having to pay at least £66m to the consortium after the acrimonious dispute went to mediation.
That followed ill-tempered outbursts, such as Edinburgh Trams chairman David Mackay describing principal contractor Bilfinger Berger as a “delinquent contractor who scented a victim”. He quit his post in 2010, calling the project “hell on wheels”.
The tram scheme also suffered major problems during preliminary work which started in 2007 to move underground pipes and cables from the route, with far more having to be replaced than planned, and unexpected obstacles being encountered.
Construction of the line started in 2008, but hit major problems the following year when a row blew up between Tie and the contractors over the cost of work in Princes Street.
