The long-awaited conclusions of Lord Hardie’s probe to be finally released

The Edinburgh tram inquiry report is to be published at around 11am today, inquiry officials announced at 9.38am.

They said inquiry chair Lord Hardie would publish his findings and recommendations.

They will also appear on the inquiry website.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tram in the west end of Edinburgh during work on the tram line extension between the city centre and Newhaven, which opened in June. (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date and timing of the report’s publication was decided by the former judge and the inquiry team, officials told The Scotsman.

Warning letters were sent last year to those to be criticised by Lord Hardie in the report to give them an opportunity to respond.

The inquiry was ordered into why the ill-fated project was delayed by years and went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, with only a fraction of the original scheme completed when trams finally started running in 2014.

The process is expected to cost some £13 million and has involved sifting through six million emails and other documents, while nearly 100 witnesses gave evidence during eight months of public hearings.

Tram line construction in Princes Street in 2009, which caused prolonged disruption to Edinburgh city centre because of a dispute between contractors and the council. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Construction of the £207 million, three-mile spur via Leith Walk started in November 2019.

The original 8.5-mile line between Edinburgh Airport and York Place at the east end of the city centre cost £776m – more than £200m over budget, and took seven years to complete. It opened three years late on May 31, 2014, and was far shorter than the originally-planned two-line scheme that would have included a loop via Roseburn, Granton and Newhaven.

The work also caused massive disruption to the city centre, especially around Princes Street, as well as during preliminary work on Leith Walk before that section of the line was shelved.

A significant factor in the fiasco was the major fall out between Edinburgh City Council’s tram firm Tie (the former Transport Initiatives Edinburgh) and a consortium of construction companies which built the line, including over incomplete designs.

A tram running in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to the council having to pay at least £66m to the consortium after the acrimonious dispute went to mediation.

That followed ill-tempered outbursts, such as Edinburgh Trams chairman David Mackay describing principal contractor Bilfinger Berger as a “delinquent contractor who scented a victim”. He quit his post in 2010, calling the project “hell on wheels”.

The tram scheme also suffered major problems during preliminary work which started in 2007 to move underground pipes and cables from the route, with far more having to be replaced than planned, and unexpected obstacles being encountered.