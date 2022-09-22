Edinburgh ranked first place in an investigation into 20 cities across Britain aiming to assess how much people spent to park their vehicle amongst the cost of living crisis.

The study, conducted by car finance and loan company Moneybarn, investigated the average cost to park for one hour as well as the number of National Car Parks (NCP) parking spaces compared to licensed vehicles.

Their study revealed that Edinburgh costs on average £7.78 for a one-hour stay, making it the UK’s most expensive parking city.

Here are the top 10 most expensive cities in the UK for parking prices, including Glasgow:

1. Edinburgh The investigation revealed that Edinburgh was the most expensive UK city to park a car, with a one hour stay costing £7.78 on average. Photo: Heinz Killer via Pexels

2. Cambridge Cambridge, the UK's second most expensive area according to Moneybarn, had an average cost of £7.75 for a one-hour stay. Photo: mmac72 via Getty Images Signature

3. Norwich The average cost for a one-hour stay in Norwich is £6.73, ranking it third place on the league table. Photo: Juha Agren Photography via Getty Images Pro

4. London London, somewhat surprisingly, comes in at fourth place with an average hourly parking cost of £6.56. Photo: Burst via Pexels