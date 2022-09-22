Edinburgh named UK’s most expensive parking city: Top 10 expensive UK cities for parking, including Glasgow
A Scottish location was named the most expensive city in the UK when it comes to parking prices.
Edinburgh ranked first place in an investigation into 20 cities across Britain aiming to assess how much people spent to park their vehicle amongst the cost of living crisis.
The study, conducted by car finance and loan company Moneybarn, investigated the average cost to park for one hour as well as the number of National Car Parks (NCP) parking spaces compared to licensed vehicles.
Their study revealed that Edinburgh costs on average £7.78 for a one-hour stay, making it the UK’s most expensive parking city.
Here are the top 10 most expensive cities in the UK for parking prices, including Glasgow: